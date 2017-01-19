Sooraj and Rohith score upset wins

more-in

Indians M.R. Sooraj and S. Rohith Krishna scripted big upsets in the first round of the 9th Chennai Open Grandmaster chess tournament for the Sakthi Group N. Mahalingam Trophy here on Wednesday.

Kerala’s Sooraj defeated sixth seed Russian Grandmaster Andrei Deviatkin in a game that lasted 51 moves, while 11-year-old Tamil Nadu junior Rohith stunned GM M.R. Venkatesh.

Earlier, the tournament was inaugurated by IM Manuel Aaron in the presence of FIDE vice-president D.V. Sundar, among others.

The results (round one) Indians unless specified: David Alberto (Ita) bt Begum Masuda (Ban); L. Jyothsna lost to Bernadskiy Vitaliy (Ukr); Sivuk Vitaly (Ukr) bt Iasman Inna (Fra); Dhanush Ragav lost to Tukhaev Adam (Ukr); M.R. Sooraj bt Deviatkin Andrei (Rus); Horvath Adam (Hun) bt Sarvesh Kumar A; Saksham Rautela lost to Neverov Valeriy (Ukr); F. Manish Anto Cristiao lost to Czebe Attila (Hun).

Grover Sahaj bt Tarun Kanyamarala; B. Selvamurugan lost to Murshed Niaz (Ban); M.R. Venkatesh lost to S. Rohith Krishna; R.R. Laxman bt Ajay Karthikeyan; Adarsh Tripathi lost to N.R. Vignesh.