Smashers sail past the Blasters

Chennai Smashers, powered by controlled performances from P. Kashyap, P.V. Sindhu and the doubles pair of Chris Adcock and Gabrielle Adcock, marched ahead 4-0 after just three matches before eventually winning 5-0 against Bengaluru Blasters in the Vodafone Premier Badminton League on Tuesday.

Denmark’s rising talent Viktor Axelsen defeated Tommy Sugiarto in straight games for Bengaluru’s first point, whose decision to name the concluding men’s doubles tie as the Trump match featuring Koreans Yeon Seong Ho and Sung Hyun Ho proved wrong. Chris Adcock could do no wrong, playing his part to perfection in the doubles contests. Sindhu turned out be the ace in the Smashers’ pack, winning the Trump tie against the gritty Hong Kong player Cheung Ngan Yi 12-10, 11-6. The lithe Indian overcame moments of self-doubt to register her first victory of this edition.

Cheung surged to a 5-0 lead and was up 6-3 at the break before the Indian, cheered on by the fans, clawed back. Sindhu caught her opponent off-balance with a flat cross-court smash to make it 9-9 and made it 10-10 before winning the big points. In the second, Sindhu’s growing confidence saw her go ahead 5-4, closing out the rally with a ferocious smash. There was no stopping her after that.

Kashyap snuffed out Saurabh Verma’s ambitions with a clinical show in the first singles, winning 11-8, 11-5. The 2012 London Olympics quarterfinalist remained in control right through.

The results: Chennai Smashers 5 bt Bengaluru Blasters 0 [P. Kashyap bt Saurabh Verma 11-8, 11-5; (T) P.V. Sindhu bt Cheung Ngan Yi 12-10, 11-6; Chris Adcock & Gabrielle Adcock bt Ashwini Ponnappa & Yeong Seong Yoo 11-6, 8-11, 15-14; Tommy Sugiarto lost to Viktor Axelsen 11-7, 13-11; Chris Adcock & Mads Peter Kolding bt (T) Sung Hyun Ko & Yeong Song Yo 11-7, 7-11, 13-11].