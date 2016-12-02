Siyadutt— The unsung hero in Gopichand’s support staff

more-in

: He has been the silent performer in Indian badminton for long. Mohd. Siyadutallah, more familiar as Siyadutt in badminton circles, has always been the unsung No. 2 of the support staff in Gopi’s absence for many majors including the Super Series.

In fact, when Rio Olympics silver medallist, P.V. Sindhu won her maiden China Open recently, he was there along with women’s coach Madhumita Bist to don the role of a mentor. Significantly, he was there when Sindhu won her first major international title too in 2010 Maldives Challenge Series.

For someone who was with Gopi since 2004, Siyadutt knows every player from Gopi Academy and has a better rapport with them than many.

Great opportunity

“It’s nothing like a challenge for me but it is always a great opportunity for me to accompany players like Saina Nehwal, Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth,” says Siyadutt now in the Asian circuit with the Indian team.

“Yes, sometimes I do speak in Telugu with players during the match. And, this also meant I had to explain to Saina (when she was with Gopi Academy) to explain her in Hindi later on,” he says with a big smile.

“Well, when it comes to intensity in preparations, my first objective is to ensure exactly what Gopi Bhaiyya would have done if he were to be there. See the weather, whether the courts are fast or slow, the quality of shuttles and then shift the focus to the strong points of our players and the weaknesses of opponents lined up for the day,” the soft-spoken coach explains.

“I just enjoy my work a lot and don’t feel any pressure, because I have been watching these players from the age group category. So, there is that comfort zone for me to work with them,” remarked Siyadutt.

“Definitely, exchanging views on the game during breaks and giving whatever little advice I can is a huge responsibility,” admits the coach. “Yes, this job also reminds of the kind of trust in me. This itself is a huge morale-booster and helps me stay focused,” he says.

“And there is no better joy than seeing the players produce the results and the fact that Gopi Academy continues to be the assembly-line in producing champion shuttlers is also an indicator of the kind of scientific training programme we have in place for all age groups,” reminds Siyadutt.

Memorable moments

For Siyadutt, whose best individual performance as player was making it to the Nationals quarterfinal once, Kidambi Srikanth and Saina Nehwal completing an Indian ‘double’ by winning the 2014 China Open men’s and women’s singles titles respectively remains the “most memorable, especially Srikanth beating five-time world champion and crowd favourite Lin Dan in the final”. “Working with someone like Gopi always makes you richer in experience and knowledge. I always believe learning is a continuous process and I am lucky to work under him,” he says.

“Yes, I never thought that I will be in this position and I owe everything to Gopi Anna,” says a grateful Siyadutt, who adores Lin Dan.

And, he recalls the 2014 China Open when he struggled to find any weaknesses in Lin Dan’s game before the final featuring Lin Dan and Srikanth.

“I was watching all his matches and confused to spot weakpoints. But later during the final, it was more easier to understand his weak points and accordingly guided Srikanth. Glad that he won the title. The best part being Gopi sincerely appreciating my efforts. These are the kind of gestures which keep you going,” he signs off before joining his players in Macau Open.