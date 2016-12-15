Sindhu wins opener at Dubai

more-in

Olympic silver medallist P.V. Sindhu made a winning start to her maiden campaign at the prestigious BWF World Super Series Final, defeating World No. 8 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in an entertaining opening women’s singles Group B match here on Wednesday.

Sindhu eked out a 12-21, 21-8, 21-15 win over Yamaguchi in an exciting clash which lasted little over an hour.

In the opening game, Sindhu conceded a 3-6 lead early on as she faltered with her strokes even as Yamaguchi grabbed points with her deception and her rival’s mistakes, to go 11-5 up at the break.

World No. 10 Sindhu looked slightly impatient and it affected her performance as Yamaguchi extended the lead to 14-7.

An accurate down-the-line smash by Sindhu, a mistake on the net and a baseline judgement error by the Japanese helped the Indian grab four points. Sindhu then won a video challenge to narrow Yamaguchi’s lead to 14-11.

Sindhu again committed a couple of unforced errors and then was left stranded by a cross court return from the Japanese, who led 17-12.

Sindhu was visibly frustrated as she faltered at the net and then struggled with a low return as Yamaguchi raced to 20-12. The Japanese then sealed the opening game after winning a long rally when Sindhu netted with a low return.

The sting was back in Sindhu’s strokes in the second game as she took an early 4-0 lead. Yamaguchi narrowed it down to 4-6 and eventually levelled at 7-7.

However, Sindhu continued to nose ahead and entered the interval at 11-7 with a round-the-head smash.

Sindhu’s low cross-court return near the net at 14-7 even brought a smile and accolades from her mentor and chief coach P. Gopi Chand.

In the decider Sindhu tried to neutralise her rival’s deception by pushing her mid court and came up with a power-packed return to lead 6-3.

Sindhu won another good rally with a cross-court net flick, and then, with Yamaguchi committing another judgemental error at the baseline, the Indian went into the break with a 11-7 advantage.

She continued her march after the interval and reached 17-12.

In the end, a sharp smash took Sindhu to 20-14 and she sealed the match when the Japanese hit long again. — PTI