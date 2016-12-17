Badminton Other Sports

Sindhu exacts revenge on Marin, makes semis

P.V. Sindhu.  

more-in

Olympic silver medallist P.V. Sindhu avenged her heart-breaking loss at the Rio Olympics to two-time World champion Carolina Marin with a thrilling 21-17, 21-13 victory in a do-or-die women’s singles Group B contest and sealed her place in the semifinals of the BWF World Super Series Finals here on Friday.

In a much-anticipated contest, Sindhu came up trumps against the Olympic champion, who had spoiled her gold medal dream at Rio.

The Indian dished out an energetic performance to see off a fighting Marin in a battle that lasted 46 minutes.

With this win, Sindhu finished second behind China’s Sun Yu, who won all her three matches, in Group B. — PTI

Post a Comment
More In Sport Other Sports
badminton
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 17, 2016 3:41:32 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/Sindhu-exacts-revenge-on-Marin-makes-semis/article16873731.ece

© The Hindu