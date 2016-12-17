Sindhu exacts revenge on Marin, makes semis

more-in

Olympic silver medallist P.V. Sindhu avenged her heart-breaking loss at the Rio Olympics to two-time World champion Carolina Marin with a thrilling 21-17, 21-13 victory in a do-or-die women’s singles Group B contest and sealed her place in the semifinals of the BWF World Super Series Finals here on Friday.

In a much-anticipated contest, Sindhu came up trumps against the Olympic champion, who had spoiled her gold medal dream at Rio.

The Indian dished out an energetic performance to see off a fighting Marin in a battle that lasted 46 minutes.

With this win, Sindhu finished second behind China’s Sun Yu, who won all her three matches, in Group B. — PTI