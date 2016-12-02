Sindhu achieves career-best rank of 7, Saina back in top 10

more-in

Olympic silver medallist P V Sindhu jumped two places to achieve her career-best ranking of seven in the world while Saina Nehwal was also back in the top 10 in the latest BWF World Ranking.

Sindhu, who clinched the China Open and then reached the finals at the Hong Open, has 68,699 ranking points. She will carry India hopes at the Dubai Super Series Final, a prestigious tournament she qualified for the first time.

Former World No. 1 Saina, who is on a comeback trail after recovering from a serious injury, improved a spot after slipping five places to 11th place last week.

K Srikanth, who is out of action since undergoing an injury, slipped a place to World No. 13, while Hong Kong Finalist Sameer Verma jumped 13 places to be World No. 30.

Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy slipped a place to World No. 23rd.