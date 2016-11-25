Simranjit outslugs Jyoti, emerges the best

more-in

Punjab’s Simranjit Kaur out-slugged Jyoti of Haryana to claim her maiden National crown in the 64kg category and emerge ‘Best Boxer’ of the National women’s boxing championship here on Thursday.

Haryana (six golds) bagged the team championship, while Railways (two) finsihed second.

In an exchange of power-packed punches, Jyoti used her bone-jarring left-jabs to seize the initiative, but Simranjit replied with her own left-right combinations.

Simranjit received her first standing count in the second round and overcame a bleeding nose in the third.

As the intensity of the bout reached its peak, both girls fought on gamely despite being on the brink of exhaustion.

Simranjit received another standing count, while Jyoti had three before the referee and judges decided to stop the contest for a technical knockout in favour of the former.

“I knew she was a hard hitter and I was prepared to answer that,” said Simranjit, who had stunned Asian medallist Pavitra on her way to the final.

Nineteen-year-old Soniya Chahal put up a commanding performance to get the better of Kamla Bist of Uttarakhand 5-0 in the 57kg summit clash and win the National title on debut.

Former World championship silver medallist Sarjubala Devi won another tough bout, against Krishna Thapa, to claim her fourth National title in 48kg.

Sarjubala, who had beaten the same rival for the gold in 2011, used her experience to stay safe from Krishna’s rapid attacks.

Krishna was later named ‘Best Challenger’.

“I was prepared for the tough challenge. The whole championship was tough. It was important for me to maintain my reputation and win the gold,” said Sarjubala.

Asian medallist Seema Poonia of Railways upset two-time Worlds medallist Kavita Chahal, who was returning to action after childbirth, 4-1 to take the 82kg crown.

The results (finals):

48kg: Sarjubala Devi (Man) bt Krishna Thapa (Utk) 5-0; 51kg: Neeraja (Har) bt Meenakshi (RSPB) 5-0; 54kg: Shiksha (Har) bt Soniya (UP) 5-0.

57kg: Soniya Chahal (Har) bt Kamla Bist (Utk) 5-0; 60kg: Priyanka Choudhary (RSPB) bt Monika (Har) 4-1; 64kg: Simranjit Kaur (Pun) bt Jyoti (Har) TKO (R4); 69kg: Pooja (Har) bt Shashi Kala (HP) 5-0.

75kg: Kavita Goyat (AIP) bt Rumi Gogoi (Aru) 4-1; 81kg: Saweety Boora (Har) bt Nirmala (AIP) 5-0; 82kg: Seema Poonia (RSPB) bt Kavita Chahal (Har) 4-1.