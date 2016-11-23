Shubhankar in roaring form

more-in

Mumbai: Shubhankar Sharma set a blistering pace on the opening day of the Rs. 1 crore CG Open with a remarkable seven-under 63 at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club here on Wednesday.

Bengaluru’s C. Muniyappa and Delhi’s Kapil Kumar were tied for second place with six-under 64.

The first round of the CG Open was made memorable by Sri Lanka’s K. Prabagaran who holed his second shot from 180 yards on the par-5 18th for an albatross.

A three-time PGTI winner, the 20-year old Sharma said: “It was a solid day altogether. I just had one bad hole, where I found the water, and missed only two greens. I played really well on the back nine.”

Muniyappa and Kapil Kumar recorded seven birdies.

“I had set the course record here with a nine-under 61 two years back. Even though the record was broken the next day, that week was a memorable one for me as I finished third, thanks to my round of 61,” said Muniyappa.

The scores: 63: Shubhankar Sharma; 64: C. Muniyappa, Kapil Kumar; 65: Deepinder Singh Kullar, Shivendra Singh Sisodia, Harendra Gupta. — Special Correspondent