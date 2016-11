Sarjubala survives scare, Sonia Lather shocked

more-in

HARIDWAR: Sarjubala Devi overcame her slow start to beat Rebecca Lal 2-1 and enter the 48kg quarterfinals of the National women's boxing championship here on Monday.

A 2014 World championship silver medallist, Sarjubala was tested by Rebecca in the beginning. Rebecca banked on her rapid attacks to gain the upper hand in the first two rounds.

Sarjubala tightened her defence and also landed some punches as her rival lost steam in the final stages.

“I wanted to preserve myself. I was careful not to injure myself so early in the event,” said the 23-year-old Manipur boxer.

Railways' Meenakshi defeated former National champion Vanlal Duati 2-1 in a high-intensity 51kg contest. Meenakshi used her left and right hooks to dominate the opening two rounds.

Vanlal showcased a fine left jab and a few right hooks in the final round but could not stop Meenakshi.

Current World silver medallist Sonia Lather suffered a shock defeat despite her dominating performance against Kamla Bist in a 57kg bout.

Other accomplished boxers in action, including Pavitra, Nikhat Zareen, Saweety Boora and Kavita Chahal, advanced to the last eight smoothly.

Important results (pre-quarterfinals):

48kg: Bhuvaneshari (Pud) bt Mounika (Tel) TKO (R1); Krishna Thapa (Utk) bt Deepika Verma (MP) 3-0; Monika (Har) bt Nitu (Chd) 3-0; Sudesh (AIP) bt Anju Rajbhar (Goa) 3-0; Rajesh Narwal (RSPB) bt Pooja Rathale (Mah) 2-1; Maria Thomas (Ker) bt Pallavi (HP) 3-0; Pooja Tokas (Del) bt K. Nivetha (TN) 3-0; Sarjubala Devi (Man) bt Rebecca Lal (Miz) 2-1.

51kg: Neeraja (Har) bt Shavinder Kaur (Pun) 3-0; Manju Basumatary (Asm) bt Anjali Mehta (AIP) 3-0; Nikhat Zareen (Tel) bt Jyoti (Raj) 3-0; Meenakshi (RSPB) bt Vanlal Duati (Miz) 2-1; Jamuna Devi (HP) bt Jhunari Gaud (Odi) TKO (R2); Poonam Bist (Utk) bt Anita Maurya (Del) 3-0.

54kg: Puja Gupta (Odi) bt Lalruatfeli (Miz) TKO (R1); Chanda (Mah) bt Ritu (Chd) 2-1; Soniya (UP) bt Shweta (Del) 3-0; Y. Sandhyarani (Man) bt Neha Bhambu (Raj) TKO (R3); Shiksha (Har) bt G. Sujata (AP) 3-0; Jyoti Bora (AIP) bt Richa Sharma (WB) 3-0; Heena Choudhary (JK) bt Purnima Rajput (MP) 2-1; Meena Kumari (Ker) bt Lakpa Doma Sherpa (Skm) TKO (R1).

57kg: Pwialo Basumatary (Asm) bt Nissy Thampy (Ker) 3-0; Soniya (Har) bt Dimpel Tanwar TKO (R3); Kamla Bist (Utk) bt Sonia Lather (RSPB) 2-1.

64kg: Manjinder (Chd) bt Imroz Khan (UP) TKO (R3); Akanksha Mishra (Del) bt K. Parvesh (Man) 2-1; Mohini (Mah) bt Swati Sharma (Tel) 2-1; Jyoti (Har) bt Lalbuatasaihi (Miz) 2-1; A. Manisha (AP) bt Nila M. (Pud) TKO (R1); Suman (AIP) bt Ankita (HP) 3-0; Simranjit Kaur (Pun) bt Ch. Latarani Devi (Aru) 3-0; Pavitra (RSPB) bt Nivedita (Utk) TKO (R3).

69kg: Pooja (Har) bt Shakila (WB) 3-0; Suman (RSPB) bt Abisak Vanalamawii (Miz) 3-0; Nomita Kachari (Aru) bt Gagandeep Kaur (Pun) 3-0; Memthoi Devi (Man) bt Priti Gurung (Skm) 3-0; Shashi Kala (HP) bt Simran (Mah) 2-1; Sarika Kumari (Jha) bt S. Marathamma (AP) 3-0; Sohni (Chd) bt Jagriti (AIP) 2-0.

75kg: Kavita (AIP) bt Aarti Bhosle (Mah) 3-0; Kumari J. (TN) bt Shifali (Chd) 3-0; Meena Rani (RSPB) bt Raksha (Del) TKO (R1); Rumi Gogoi (Aru) bt Babita Bist (Utk) 2-1.

81kg: Bhagyavati K. (RSPB) bt P. Saroja (AP) TKO (R2); Saweety Boora (Har) bt Ninderjeet Kaur (Pun) 3-0.

82kg: Seema Poonia (RSPB) bt Ibamcha Devi (Aru) 3-0; Kavita Chahal (Har) vs Jyoti (Raj) 3-0.