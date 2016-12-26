Sarita to train under Joe Clough

more-in

Former World and Asian champion Sarita Devi is all set to start her professional training under renowned coach Joe Clough, who guided legendary boxer Evander Holyfield, youngest Olympic gold medallist Leo Randolph and World champions Johnny Bumphus and Rocky Lockridge to glory.

Sarita is among 40 boxers who will join a 30-day training camp at the Sports Authority of India National Boxing Academy (NBA) at Rohtak from Tuesday. “I have embraced professional boxing with a purpose. The aim is to get rid of the scars of the past, when I was denied my rights and opportunities. The good thing about the professional world is that you survive on your own might,” said Sarita, who was handed a one-year suspension by the International Boxing Association (AIBA) for unsporting behaviour at the 2014 Asian Games prize distribution ceremony.

Rohtak is the first destination in the series of a year-long training programme for Indian Boxing Council (IBC) boxers. “We are not here to just conduct professional fight nights. The ultimate plan is to conquer the world, to create the world beaters from the Sporty-IBC stable,” said IBC president Brig. (retd) P.K. Muralidharan Raja.

Clough, who will work with former National chief coach Anoop Kumar, has high hopes from Indian boxers. “India has a strong pool of talent. We need to strengthen their self-belief and instil confidence. You need to monitor this talent, which has a potential to give to the world the next ‘Evander Holyfield’ from India,” said Clough, who will work as the technical director at the camp.