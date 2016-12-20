Sandipan Chanda to lead Indian challenge

more-in

Sixteen Grandmasters (GMs), four Woman Grandmasters (WGMs) and 11 International Masters (IMs) will vie for honours in the second edition of the IIFL Wealth Mumbai International chess tournament, to be played at the Mount Litera School International at the Bandra-Kurla Complex from December 26.

More than 300 chess players from 17 countries will be seen in action in the nine-day extravaganza. While GM Sandipan Chanda will lead the Indian challenge, multiple World champion Viswanathan Anand, being the brand ambassador, will grace the venue on the last day of the nine-round tournament.

Besides the host India, players from Armenia, Bangladesh, Belgium, Egypt, England, France, Hungary, Italy, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Russia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Ukraine and Uzbekistan will take part in the tournament.

Chanda will face stiff resistance from GM Diptayan Ghosh (India), GM David Alberto (Italy), GM Vitaliy Bernadskiy, GM Sivuk Vitaly, GM Adam Tukhaev, GM Valeriy Neverov (all from Ukraine), GM Movsziszian Karen (Armenia), GM Malakhatko Vadim (Belgium), GM Horvath Adam, GM Czebe Attila (both Hungary), GM Andrei Deviatkin (Russia), GM Jacek Stopa (Poland), GM Ankit Rajpara (India), GM Abdelrahman Hesham (Egypt) and GM S. Roy Chowdhury (India).

WGM Katarzyna Toma (Poland) will be the top seed in the women’s draw, while WGM Bhakti Kulkarni and WGM Nisha Mohota will spearhead India’s challenge.

Besides the main event, which has a prize purse of Rs. 12 lakh, the tournament will also host the under-13 event, with Rs. 8 lakh prize money. It is billed as the ‘World’s richest event for U-13 kids’.