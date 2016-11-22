Sandhu scrapes through

more-in

India’s Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu won a hard-fought 41 minute scrap against Ashish Keskar to advance to the second qualifying round of the $50,000 Cricket Club of India (CCI) International JSW Indian Squash Circuit 2016 men’s tournament here on Tuesday.

At an all-glass court Thunderdome erected on the CCI lawns, Sandhu was a match point down before he came out a winner. Mahesh Mangaonkar beat Switzerland’s Dimitri Steinmann in four games, but Velavan Senthilkumar and Ravi Dixit lost.

The tournament proper will commence on Thursday, and the final is slated for Sunday.

Some of the top players who will be in action are Egypt’s Fares Dessouky, Mohamed Abouelghar, England’s Chris Simpson, Switzerland’s Nicholas Muller and Scotland’s Alan Clyne. The top Indian in the tournament is Saurav Ghosal.

The results (1st round qualifiers): Ivan Yuen (Mas) bt Abhay Singh 11-9, 11-5, 11-5; Youssef Soliman (Egy) bt Ravi Dixit 11-8, 13-11, 11-7; Jaymie Haycocks (Eng) bt Abhinav Sinha 11-8, 11-6, 11-5; Christopher Binnie (Jam) bt Sandeep Ramachandran 11-7, 11-1, 11-5; Joel Makin (Wal) bt Velavan Senthilkumar 11-8, 11-8, 11-5; Mahesh Mangaonkar bt Dimitri Steinmann (Sui) 11-9, 8-11, 11-3, 11-2; Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu bt Ashish Keskar 11-7, 5-11, 11-9, 6-11, 12-10; Addeen Idrakie (Mal) bt Ammar Altamimi (Kwt) 12-10, 11-13, 11-4, 11-9.