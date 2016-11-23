Sandhu forced out of CCI Challenge

more-in

A nagging back ailment forced Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu to concede his second qualifying round match to Mahesh Mangaonkar in the $50,000 Cricket Club of India (CCI) International Challenge JSW Indian Squash Circuit 2016 here on Wednesday. Sandhu spent several sessions with a physiotherapist, but could not declare himself fit.

Mangaonkar’s first-round opponent is 30-year-old Scottish No. 1 Alan Clyne.

Other Indians in the main draw are Saurav Ghosal, who is seeded No. 4, and wild card Vikram Malhotra.

Ghosal is drawn to meet Malaysian qualifier Ivan Yuen, who beat Egyptian Youssef Soliman in three straight games in the second and final qualifying round that lasted fifty minutes. Malhotra will lock horns with the Egyptian No. 8 seed, Mohamed Reda.

The results: Final qualifiers: Jaymie Haycocks (Eng) bt Christopher Binnie (Jam) 11-6, 11-7, 11-4; Ivan Yuen (Mas) bt Youssef Soliman (Egy) 11-7, 11-4, 11-9; Joel Makin (Wal) bt Addeen Idrakie (Mas) 11-2, 11-1, 1-11, 11-3; Mahesh Mangaonkar w/o Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu. — Special Correspondent