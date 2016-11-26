Sameer, Sindhu enter maiden Super Series final

P.V.Sindhu hits a shot against Hong Kong’s Cheung Ngan Yi during their semifinal women’s singles match at the Hong Kong Open badminton tournament in Hong Kong on Saturday.

more-in

In the other semifinal match, Ying beat top-seed Carolina Marin 21-17, 14-21, 21-16.

National champion Sameer Verma stunned World No. 3 Jan O Jorgensen of Denmark to reach his maiden Super Series final, while Olympic silver medallist P.V. Sindhu made it to her second successive summit clash, in the women’s singles at the Hong Kong Open, here on Saturday.

It was double bonanza for India at the Hong Kong Open, the last Super Series tournament of the season, as Sameer and Sindhu dished out superb performances.

Athleticism and accuracy

The 22-year-old Sameer showed tremendous athleticism and accuracy in his strokes to notch up a hard-fought 21-19, 24-22 win over Jorgensen, who had clinched the prestigious China Super Series Premier last week.

Sameer, who came into the tournament as a qualifier, will fight for the title against local favourite Ng Ka Long Angus.

Meanwhile, newly-crowned China Open champion Sindhu continued her rampaging run and disposed local shuttler Cheung Ngan Yi 21-14, 21-16 in a 46-minute contest to set up a clash with Chinese Taipei’s Tai Tzu Ying, seeded fourth, to lay claim to her second Super Series title.

It is a rare occasion when two Indians have reached the finals of the men’s and women’s singles competition of any particular tournament.

Saina Nehwal and K. Srikanth had made the finals of the 2014 China Open and 2015 India Open and both had emerged victorious.

More than 40 ranking points separated World No. 43 Sameer from Jorgensen, but all that didn’t matter as the Indian retrieved everything thrown at him by the Dane in the 46-minute fast-paced battle.