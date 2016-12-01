Saina overcomes Hanna

ON TRACK: P. Kashyap recorded a straight-game win over Chun-Wei Chen in the second round of Macau Open Grand Prix Gold badminton tournament on Wednesday.

more-in

Kashyap, Sai Praneeth also enter pre-quarters

Top seed Saina Nehwal staved off a challenge from Indonesian Hanna Ramadini in a three-game women’s singles opening round match to advance to the pre-quarterfinals of the Macau Open Grand Prix Gold badminton tournament here on Wednesday.

Good day for Indians

It turned out to be a good day for Indians as Saina, P. Kashyap and B. Sai Praneeth and men’s doubles pair of Manu Attri and B. Sumeeth Reddy made it to the pre-quarterfinals even as it was curtains for Hong Kong Super Series finalist Sameer Verma at the $120,000 event.

Former World No. 1 Saina defeated World No. 44 Ramadini 21-23, 21-14, 21-18. She will next take on another Indonesian Dinar Dyah Ayustine next.

On a comeback trail, Commonwealth Games champion P. Kashyap, who recovered from multiple injuries and then took a break after the Denmark Open to work on his fitness and game, defeated Chinese Taipei’s Chun-Wei Chen 21-19, 21-8. He will take on Chinese Taipei’s Lin Yu-hsien in the next round.

Sameer out

Young Sameer, who had an exceptional campaign at Hong Kong last week, failed to break the defence of Muhammad Bayu Pangisthu of Indonesia and lost 18-21, 13-21.

B. Sai Praneeth beat China’s Sun Feixiang 21-12, 21-15 to set up a match against fifth seed Wong Wing Ki Vincent of Hong Kong.

Third seeded men’s doubles pair of Attri and Sumeeth saw off Hong Kong’s Chan Alan Yun Lung and Li Kuen Hon 21-11, 17-21, 21-9.

They will take on Singapore’s Danny Bawa Chrisnanta and Hendra Wijaya.

The results:

Men: Second round: P. Kashyap bt Chun-Wei Chen 21-19, 21-8; B. Sai Praneeth bt Sun Feixiang 21-12, 21-15; Muhammad Bayu Pangisthu bt Sameer Verma 18-21, 13-21.

Doubles: Manu Attri & B. Sumeeth Reddy bt Chan Alan Yun Lung & Li Kuen Hon 21-11, 17-21, 21-9.

Women: First round: Saina Nehwal bt Hanna Ramadini 21-23, 21-14, 21-18.