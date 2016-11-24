Saina, Sindhu enter quarterfinals of Hong Kong Open

more-in

Newly-crowned China Open champion P V Sindhu and Saina Nehwal entered the quarterfinals of the women’s singles competition at the Hong Kong Open Super Series tournament on a fruitful day for Indian shuttlers in Kowloon.

Sindhu, who bagged her maiden Super Series Premier title last week at the China Open just months after winning the silver at Rio Olympics, trounced Chinese Taipei’s Hsu Ya Ching 21-10 21-14, while Saina dished out a gruelling performance against Japan’s Sayaka Sato to edge prevail 21-18 9-21 21-16.

Two-time bronze medallist at World Championship, Sindhu will next take on Singapore’s Xiaoyu Liang, while fifth seed Saina, who is on her comeback trail after recovering from a serious knee injury, will meet Hong Kong’s Cheung Ngan Yi.

In the men’s singles, Ajay Jayaram beat China’s Huang Yuxiang 21-18 21-19, while National champion Sameer Verma eked out a 19-21 21-15 21-11 win over Japan’s Kazumasa Sakai in another match.

Jayaram will take on local hope Ng Ka Long Angus, while Sameer will face malaysian qualifier Chong Wei Feng.

However, it turned out to be a disappointing day for H S Prannoy, who suffered a 21-15 11-21 15-21 loss against Malaysia’s Chong Wei Feng.