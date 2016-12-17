Ravi takes air rifle title

more-in

Indian Air Force’s Ravi Kumar won the men’s air rifle title for the first time in the National meet here on Friday.

The-26-year-old led from start to finish for an aggregate score of 206.5.

Olympian Sanjeev Rajput, who had qualified with a score of 623.3, was absent in the final.

“All we heard was that he had left the city. He was not present at the time of the finalists’ introduction.”

Sexual abuse complaint

“There is a complaint against him for alleged sexual abuse. Probably, he did not want an unpleasant scene at the range, the woman who has filed a case (at the Chanakyapuri Police Station, New Delhi) being present at the venue,” said an organising committee official.

The results:

Final: 10m air rifle: Men: 1. Ravi Kumar (Air Force) 206.5 (625.8); 2. Deepak Kumar (Air Force) 205.8 (626.2); 3. Dharmendra Singh (AMU) 184.0 (622.6); 4. Akhil Sheoran (UP) 161.2 (621.8); 5.Chain Singh (AMU) 141.5 (622.3); 6. Hriday Hazarika (Asm) 120.0 (622.9); 7. Shivraj Sawant (Mah) 97.6 (624.2); 8. Sanjeev Rajput (Har) 0 (623.3).

Team: 1. Air Force (Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar, Satyam Chauhan) 1870.9; 2. Army Marksmanship Unit (Chain Singh, Satyendra Singh, Imran Hasan Khan) 1861.8; 3. Uttar Pradesh (Akhil Sheoran, Perveen Kumar, Amit Rana) 1860.3.