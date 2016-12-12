Rashpal betters Kheta Ram’s marathon mark

more-in

Rashpal Singh from Army Sports Institute (ASI), Pune, running on a chilly morning, won the men’s full marathon title at the Indiabulls Home Loans Vasai Virar Mayor’s Marathon, bettering Olympian Kheta Ram’s course record on Sunday. Leading from start to finish, the champion clocked 2:22.04, which was 28 seconds lower than Kheta’s 2:22.32 in 2015.

Sanjivani Jadhav bagged the women’s half marathon title with a time of 1:18.02 and finished ahead of Monika Athare (1:20:06), who had beaten the former at the Delhi half Marathon. Sangeetha Naik claimed the second place.

The men’s half marathon saw A.B. Baliappa and Srinu Bugatha engaged in a hot contest for the lead, Baliappa pulled away to win in 1:05.33, one second ahead of Bugatha (1:05:34), followed by Damor Mohan a close third (1:05:51).

Rashpal said: “The support from the public right through the race inspired me. My next target is the World Championship and I am sure I will be able to achieve it. I tried to maintain the pace from start to finish this time, and succeeded.”

Rashpal got Rs. 2.50 lakh, Pankaj Dhaka Rs. 1:25 lakh, and third-place finisher Satyabhan earned Rs. 75,000.

The results:

Men: Full marathon (42km): 1. Rashpal Singh (02:22:04), 2. Pankaj Dhaka (02:28:55), 3. Satyabhan (02:30:51).

Half marathon (21km): 1. A.B. Baliappa (1:05:33), 2. Srinu Bugatha (1:05:34), 3. Damor Mohan (1:05:51).

Women: Half marathon (21km): 1. Sanjivani Jadhav (1:18:02), 2. Saigeeta Naik (1:18:55), 3. Monika Athare (1:20:06).