Railways men start on a winning note

CHENNAI: Defending men’s champion Indian Railways defeated Rajasthan 21-25, 20-25, 25-20, 25-22, 17-15 in a Group A match on the first day of the senior National volleyball championship at the Nehru indoor stadium here on Saturday.

In Group B, host Tamil Nadu lost to Services 25-27, 29-31, 25-22, 25-22, 17-19.

Coach Aboobacker was happy with the way Railways rallied from two sets down. “Two of our blockers and an attacker from the squad that won the title last year got injured before the tournament and had to be replaced by relatively inexperienced players. I felt that blocker Sathish, one of the newcomers, was not in good touch in the sets we lost. It was only after I replaced him with Sanjay Malik, another newcomer, that we started playing well.”

The coach picked Malik, attacker S. Prabhakaran, and universal Manu Joseph as the standout performers and added Punjab was the team to beat.

Incidentally, Punjab had it easy in Group B as it posted a 25-19, 25-21, 25-20 victory over Uttar Pradesh.

Odisha was handed a walkover in Group D against Mizoram as the latter failed to turn up.

K. Pandiarajan, State Minister for School Education, Archaeology, Youth Welfare and Sports Development inaugurated the tournament. Ramavtar Singh Jakhar, Secretary-General, VFI, S. Vasudevan, Vice-President, VFI, A.K. Chithirai Pandian, Secretary, TNVA, and Murli Subramaniam, Director, Jeppiaar Group of Industries werer also present.

The results:

Men, Group A: Railways bt Rajasthan 21-25, 20-25, 25-20, 25-22, 17-15; Group B: Punjab bt Uttar Pradesh 25-19, 25-21, 25-20; Services bt Tamil Nadu 27-25, 31-29, 22-25, 22-25, 19-17; Group D: Odisha bt Mizoram (w/o); Madhya Pradesh bt Goa 25-23, 25-20, 25-20; Group F: Chandigarh bt Tripura 25-13, 25-13, 25-16; Bihar bt Jammu & Kashmir 25-18, 25-22, 26-24.