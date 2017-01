WELL DONE: India’s top-ranked cadet S. Preyesh being honoured by A.V. Anoop of AVA Cholayil/Medimix for his consistent good show.

The annual awards function of Medimix-Chandra Table Tennis Academy (MCTTA) was held at its centre here on Wednesday.

S. Preyesh, India No.1 in the cadet boys’ section and a trainee of the academy, was given a cheque for Rs. 10,000 by A.V. Anoop, Managing Director, AVA Cholayil/Medimix. Eleven outstanding players including Preyesh and coaches were honoured on the occasion. V. Chandrashekar, director of the academy, was also present.