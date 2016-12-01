Prasad nominated as Match Control

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: The Badminton Asian Confederation (BAC) has nominated M.S.N. Prasad as Match Control for two tournaments at Dhaka - Bangladesh Open international challenge and Bangladesh Junior International - from December 6 to 15, according to release from Andhra Pradesh Badminton Association here on Thursday.

Mr. Prasad is the first Indian nominated to Bangladesh as Match Control by BAC. He has already visited Germany and Holland and he is working as assistant secretary to APBA at Vijayawada.

He represented Acharya Nagarjuna University in badminton and participated in many state championships and all India major ranking tournaments. He represented Andhra Pradesh State in South Zone inter-state championships.

He was part of BAI’s technical team at 2010 Commonwealth Games, 2009 World Championships, India Open Super Series (2011-2014), Indian Badminton League, Thomas and Uber Cup finals and many International, national tournaments besides recently held 79th Senior Nationals at Vijayawada.

APBA president T. G. Venkatesh, APBA secretary Ch. Raghu Kiran, BAI joint secretary P. Ankamma Choudary and Krishna District Badminton Association members congratulated Prasad for his international assignment.