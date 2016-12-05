Parikh pulls a fast one on Gilchrist

more-in

Bengaluru: Siddharth Parikh upset an off-colour Peter Gilchrist 500-483 on the opening day of the IBSF World billiards (long-up) championship, here on Monday.

Parikh stayed on point, while his fancied opponent was error-prone.

After scrambling to a 483-445 lead, Gilchrist botched a cannon attempt. This allowed Parikh to wrap up the match with an unfinished 55-break.

“Gilchrist was patchy, but I stuck to the basics. This is the first time I’ve ever defeated him. He is a world-class player, so this is a huge confidence boost,” Parikh said.

Gilchrist got back on track with two big wins in the afternoon and evening sessions.

Home favourite Pankaj Advani marked his return to billiards action with three victories. Advani recorded a 208-break in his morning outing to get past Shankar Rao 500-111.

The Bengaluru star then struck a 193 in a 502-262 win over Rupesh Shah. Advani did start slowly, but recovered in time to shut out the dangerous Rupesh.

In his final fixture of the day, Advani gave a billiards masterclass to current World snooker champion Soheil Vahedi.

Three big visits — 155, 126 and 130 — helped Advani cruise past his Iranian rival 500-66.

“I got three positive results and some big breaks, so I'm quite happy. I feel I got into a pretty decent rhythm today,” Advani said.

The results:

Group A: Pankaj Advani bt Shankar Rao 500-111; Rupesh Shah bt Akhilesh Mohan (Fra) 500-143; Advani bt Rupesh 502-262; Soheil Vahedi (IRI) bt Mohan 500-301; Advani bt Vahedi 500-66; Rupesh bt Shankar 500-68.

Group B: Siddharth Parikh bt Peter Gilchrist (Sin) 500-483; Dhvaj Haria bt Ben Judge (Aus) 500-136; Gilchrist bt Judge 501-94; Haria bt Alok Kumar 501-181; Parikh bt Judge 501-126; Gilchrist bt Alok 502-163.

Group C: Sourav Kothari bt Aung Htay (Myn) 502-364; Devendra Joshi bt Ajeya Prabhakar (USA) 501-224; Robert Hall (Eng) bt B. Bhaskar 500-287; Bhaskar bt Joshi 500-305; Aung bt Hall 501-247; Kothari bt Prabhakar 501-273.

Group D: Dhruv Sitwala bt Chit Ko Ko (Myn) 501-321; Jaiveer Dhingra bt S. Shrikrishna 500-216; Sitwala bt Dhingra 500-353; Shrikrishna bt Nalin Patel (Eng) 500-408; Ko Ko bt Sasan Lashkari (IRI) 502-124; Nalin bt Lashkari 502-176.