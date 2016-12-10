Paddling his way to fame

Only the finest of margins denied Sujan Bharadwaj the Cadet Boys’ title at the 78th National Table Tennis Championships in Siliguri last week.

His defeat to Divyansh Srivastava in the final lengthened Karnataka’s wait for a male National Champion (across age-groups), the last of whom was Chetan Baboor in 1998.

Sujan was in tears after the match, and understandably so. From three games to one down, the 11-year-old battled to draw level, but he faltered at 9-9 in the decider. “I should have won,” he says.

“I should have thought a little in the beginning. From 3-1 down, I changed my strategy to counter him (Divyansh). In the final game, he altered his strategy too. The title was there for the taking.”

Sujan returned from Siliguri with two silver medals (one from the boys’ team event), his performances bearing out his obvious talent and promising much for the future.

He has been hugely successful at the state level for a couple of years now, both in the cadet (U-12) and sub-junior (U-15) categories, but this latest accomplishment represents a high-point in his career.

“We have worked very hard,” says A. Sagayaraj, his coach at the MSSTTA (Mudaliar Seva Sangam Table Tennis Academy) in Rajaji Nagar. “He already had the talent: he was the state’s number one sub-junior when he joined me last year. We have worked on his weaknesses since. His movement and his forehand topspin needed attention. His skills are excellent but his strength and fitness need improvement.”

Sujan began training under Sagayaraj, once a fine player for South Western Railway, late last year, a week or two ahead of the 2015 National championships.

He may have lost the pre-quarterfinals of that event, but results in 2016 have been encouraging. Sujan made it to the semifinals of two National-ranking tournaments (North and West Zones) before his latest success. He is currently ranked fourth in the country in the cadet category.

“He had a difficult time at the East Zone National-ranking tournament last month, losing in the pre-quarters,” says R. Ravi Shankar, Sujan’s father. “The food was an issue in Mizoram. Maybe that was a factor. Maybe it was form. He just didn’t play well. But, the coach did not let that loss affect him. There was a State-ranking tournament (CVL Sastry Memorial) the day after we returned home and Sujan won the Cadet title there. His confidence is back.”

Sujan started playing table tennis as a five-year-old, taking inspiration from his older brother Vipin, who trained at the Horizon Academy in Basavanagudi. “He would pester the coach, Jagadish Chandra, to give him a chance,” recalls his father. “He was very young but Jagadish relented, giving him a ball and a racket.” There was no looking back. In two year’s time he won his first mini-cadet event. A year after that, in 2013, he secured a maiden State cadet (U-12) title, aged only eight. “We didn’t think he would be this good. It makes us happy,” says R. Ashwini, Sujans’ mother. “We will support him for as long as he wants to continue playing.”

A typical day in the young paddler’s life begins at 5.30 a.m., with fitness training under coach N. Vishwanath at the Jayanagar Stadium and it continues after school with practice at MSSTTA and ends at 10 p.m. Occasionally, there are additional sessions with Anirban Tarafder.

It is clear, though, that Sujan -- a class sic student at Sri Kumaran Children’s Home, Basavanagudi, is in love with the sport. His father, a CEO of a microprocessor chip-design company, has installed a table on the second floor of his Gandhi Bazaar office.

“Sometimes, Sujan brings his friends over for a game or two,” he says. “He just enjoys playing table tennis.”