CHENNAI: The Premier Badminton League has announced in its website that “if the matches in Chennai are to be shifted, they will be moved to Bengaluru”.

Two matches were scheduled to be held here on December 10 & 11.

Vijay Prabhakaran, owner of Chennai Smashers, had earlier told The Hindu that he wasn’t sure if the city would host the event. “If it happens, I will be happy. But, I am not sure,” he had said. — Special Correspondent