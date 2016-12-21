Opportunity for youngsters to learn from stars: Gopi Chand

more-in

“There is a kind of friendly environment on the circuit and there is also an exchange of views which helps. But when they face off in the Premier Badminton League, it (competitiveness) remains the same,” said National coach P. Gopi Chand, chief advisor to the PBL.

Jersey launch

Mumbai Rockets players H.S. Prannoy and Ajay Jayaram, on Wednesday, unveiled the team jersey for the 2017 edition starting on January 1, in the presence of the National coach.

The team has roped in South Korean doubles legend Lee Yong Dae and Sung Ji Hyun.

Rio Olympics gold medallist Carolina Marin is another big name, spearheading Hyderabad Hunters. Saina Nehwal will represent Awadh Warriors and Sindhu Chennai Smashers.

Talking about the difference between season one and two, Gopi Chand said: “Players are better, now we have some rivalries to make it exciting, like Marin-Sindhu, Saina-Marin, Saina-Sindhu in the women’s.

“In the men’s side, we have Prannoy-Jorgensen and Jorgensen-Axelsen.”

More eyeballs

Replying to a query about the league catching several eyeballs, he said: “It shows that the sport has comes of age. Entertainment from sporting action is looked at seriously and careers in sport look possible.”

He is also confident about the sport gaining in popularity. “It didn’t happen overnight. Leagues all over the world have taken considerable time to get the kind of following they have now.

“I am happy with the way badminton has progressed.”

The event provides young talents Ruthvika Gadde, Sikki Reddy (Bengaluru Blasters), Siril Verma (Delhi Acers) a chance to watch closely how big players prepare and compete. Siril and Jan Jorgensen are teammates in the Delhi franchise.

Gopi Chand is confident that the young guns will make a mark.

“Fifteen days with Lee Yong Dae, Saina, Marin or Sindhu is going to change the whole perspective for youngsters.

“They will know how to prepare for a match and devise strategy,” he said.