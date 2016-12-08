No contract renewal for Yuri Ogorodnik

Despite the Athletics Federation of India’s (AFI) strong recommendation to retain controversial relay coach Yuri Ogorodnik, the Sports Ministry has refused to entertain the Federation’s request.

In a meeting held recently in New Delhi, the Ministry categorically closed the chapter of the 78-year-old Ukranian, while agreeing to renew the contract of other coaches: Russia’s Nikolai Snesarev (middle & long distance), Alexander Artsybashev (walk), Australia’s Garry Calvert (javelin) and Romania’s Bedros Bedrosian (jumps). All the other four coaches’ contracts will continue till the end of next year.

It is learnt that the AFI is in the process of scouting for a new relay foreign coach. “At such short notice, it is not easy to find a coach with our budget constraints,” argued an AFI official. “Hopefully we will be able to find one.”

In the scenario of the AFI not able to field a foreign coach to replace Yuri for two forthcoming events — the Asian championships and the world championships — India’s coaches Kunhi Mohammed and Harjeet Singh will accompany the team.

The AFI will keenly monitor the performance of walking coach Alexander, and has given him time till the World championship to produce results, and if the Australian, in the eyes of the AFI, fails to deliver, he could well be replaced.

Meanwhile, athletes have slowly started to arrive in batches for the Nationals camps being held in Patiala, Bangalore and the Usha School of Athletics (Kozhikode).