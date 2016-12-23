National volleyball meet from today

more-in

The senior National volleyball championship starts, amidst and despite the in-fighting between two factions in the Volleyball Federation of India, here on Saturday. VFI president Chaudhary Avadhesh Kumar leads one group and its secretary-general Ramavtar Singh Jakhar the other.

As the international governing body Federation International de Volleyball (FIVB) has provisionally suspended the VFI, the authority of the secretary-led faction to conduct the tournament was impugned at the press conference on Thursday.

“We are absolutely confident of our right to conduct the tournament, and that it will be a success devoid of any issues,” said VFI joint secreatry J. Nadarajan, the organising secretary of the event.

Ad hoc committee

The FIVB has commissioned an ad hoc committee to address and resolve the dispute.

This, apart from an arbitrator appointed by the Madras High Court to guide both factions in reference to the case between Chaudhary Avadesh Kumar and the VFI.

Railways will bid to complete a hat-trick of title wins in the men’s and women’s categories. The men play Rajasthan and the women take on Maharashtra on the opening day.

The quarterfinalists in both sections will qualify for the Federation Cup to be held at the Banaras Hindu University from February.

That ought to serve as a motivation for all the teams.