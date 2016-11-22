NBA to set up academy in Delhi

more-in

The National Basketball Association (NBA), which runs the world’s premier and most popular professional league in the USA and is also involved in the national grassroots programme in India, has taken a new initiative to nurture basketball talent in India.

It has decided to launch the NBA Academy India for 24 junior boys, in the age group upwards of 13 and for this purpose it will set up the Elite Basketball Training Centre in the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR). The programme is set to start in April 2017.

The NBA also has plans to roll out a programme for junior girls in order to shape their career in the sport.

“The NBA Academy India will be an elite basketball training centre to identify home grown prospects and shape the next generation of national players. This academy is one of its kind. This is the first time that a global sporting league has invested in starting a fully funded professional academy and it will be for the top international prospects in India,” said Yannick Colaco, managing director, NBA India.

From December, the NBA will conduct a national scouting programme to identify the 24 boys for the academy scholarships.

The academy will provide the boys with world-class training and coaching, academic support and also lay emphasis on life skills. Brooks Meek, vice-president, International Basketball Operations, NBA, said: “The NBA remains committed to growing the game in India and the launch of the academy marks our most significant investment in basketball development in the market. The critical component (of the porgramme) which is compelling is that Indian athletes are going to have NBA-trained coaches who will have a sustainable influence over the development of the juniors.”

Recently the NBA launched three academies in China (Hangzhou, Jinan and Urumqi) and at the Basketball Australia’s Centre for Excellence at the Australian Institute of Sport.