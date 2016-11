more-in

: NBA champion Shawn Marion will attend the Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA program at the ITL Public School, Dwarka, New Delhi on December 2.

On December 4, Marion will make a live television appearance on Sony SIX’s NBA morning show “Around the Hoop”.

The Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA program, since its launch in 2013, has so far involved 3.5 million boys and girls and 3,000 plus physical education instructors.