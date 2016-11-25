Muniyappa takes over at the top; Kapil Kumar second

more-in

C. Muniyappa carded 65 in the second round to emerge the leader in the Rs.1 crore CG Open at the Bombay Presidency Golf Course on Thursday.

Om Prakash Chouhan shot 61, the lowest score of the two rounds, and tied for the third position with Mukesh Kumar, Ajeetesh Sandhu and overnight leader Shubhankar Sharma, behind Kapil Kumar who had a second-round card of 67.

Fifty-five professionals and two amateurs made the cut at 141.

“I missed some putts early on, but then I regained my confidence with the putter after converting a couple of long putts on the 13th and 16th,” said Muniyappa. “The three-putt for par on the 18th was the only disappointment.”

Kapil said: “I had a good run of four straight birdies from the 18th to the third. After the chip-in birdie on the third, I was four-under through 12 holes, and looking to hit a double-digit total today. However, I double-bogeyed the fourth after landing it in the water. That took away the momentum from me.

“Nonetheless, I’m well-placed at the moment and looking to go one better from my runner-up finish last week.”

Chouhan said: “I putted much better today as compared to yesterday, and was well on course to equal my own course record here before I bogeyed the final hole. It was a terrific round as I hit the greens in regulation on all holes.

“I have some great memories of the BPGC having set the course record here with a 10-under-60 back in 2014. I had finished runner-up on that occasion. Whenever I play at this course, I know I can shoot an eight to 10-under on any given day. That is the kind of confidence I have while playing at BPGC.”

Leading scores (after two rounds):

129: C. Muniyappa (64, 65), 131: Kapil Kumar (64, 67),

132: Mukesh Kumar (67, 65), Ajeetesh Sandhu (66, 66), Shubhankar Sharma (63, 69), Om Prakash Chouhan (71, 61).