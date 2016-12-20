Mixed responses to ISSF’s proposal

more-in

Abhinav Bindra and the ISSF Athletes Committee found a supporting voice in Anjali Mandar Bhagwat, on the their proposal to replace three men's 50 m events into a mixed-gender event at Tokyo 2020.

“Abhinav is an experienced, talented shooter and he has thorough knowledge of the sport. They want more women participation in the Olympics and that’s the reason they are removing the men’s 50 m events. I support him. Women are also giving good scores in the same events. It’s an Olympic event for men and not for women, why ? Shooters in 50m events can still look forward to medals at the Asian Games. The Centre and Standard Fire are not Olympics events, but they are medal events at the Asian Games, said Anjali, a fantastic achiever in the Commonwealth Games

Demoralising move

Another fine shooter and winner of many medals, including an Olympic bronze in 10m air rifle at London 2012, Gagan Narang said: “Prone has a lot of shooters across the world. It’s not Bindra’s decision (to make it a mixed gender event), it’s an ISSF decision. It will be very demoralising and not motivating for the prone shooters. I hope the right authorities take the right decision. I think we are a very small part of the whole ecosystem and not the decision makers. Obviously being a national record holder in the prone, I can say that the decision will not motivate anyone. This is all I can say now.”

In all probability though, the 50m men’s shooting events will become history; the double trap, pistol and prone will be got rid off as a medal sport from the Summer Olympics programme at Tokyo.

After reviewing its recommendations made in 2015, the ISSF’s Athletes Committee said that the three events be replaced as mixed gender events. When the Chairman of the Athletes Committee of the ISSF, Bindra says that “Shooting currently has nine men’s events and six women’s events on the Olympic programme, so major changes are necessary,’’ it should happen, notwithstanding the bitterness and protests among the practitioners of the three events.

After dialogues with stakeholders and putting the matter to vote among the ISSF Athletes Committee, Bindra, the 2008 Beijing Air Pistol gold medal winner issued a statement saying: “The guiding principle was to look at situation in a holistic manner which would be beneficial in long term for the shooting sport in order for us to maintain our presence in the Olympic movement. We can understand that many athletes would not be satisfied with this. In fact, none of us are and we realise that this is a very difficult scenario.

“The Athletes Committee requests that everybody should look at the bigger picture and consider the many factors that are important for us to ensure our strong presence within the Olympic movement. The IOC is now working with all international federations to achieve 50 per cent female participation in the Olympic Games and to stimulate women’s participation and involvement in sport by creating more participation opportunities at the Olympic Games by Tokyo 2020. The IOC encourages the inclusion of mixed gender team events.”

The Athletes Committee’s decision has not gone down well with a champion like Czech Republic’s Miroslav Varga, who said , “Dear Abhinav, I think you are on the bad side.”

Other notable shooters like Norway’s Harald Stenvaag, Hungary’s Sidi Peter and Romania’s junior World record holder in prone, Iordache Dragomir have expressed strong reservations about the ISSF move. Among Indians Jitu Rai —who shoots in the 10 m pistol as well, but who has a gold medal winner in the 50m at Glasgow Commonwealth Games and Asian Games at Incheon, both in 2014 – is appalled by the recommendation to make it a mixed gender event.

At the nationals here, there were 327 competitors were in the starting list for men’s 50 m rifle prone, 218 in the women’s and 332 are in the men’s 50 m pistol.