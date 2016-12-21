boxing Other Sports

Mary Kom and Vikas honoured at AIBA gala

Mary Kom with her award.  

M.C. Mary Kom and former Asian Games gold medallist Vikas Krishan shone bright at the International Boxing Association’s 70th anniversary gala in Montreux, Switzerland, picking up different awards for their performances.

While five-time world champion and Olympic bronze medallist Mary Kom was presented the AIBA Legends award for her trailblazing boxing career, Vikas was handed the APB (AIBA Pro Boxing) Best Boxer trophy.

“I would like to thank AIBA President Dr Wu for giving me this award along with APB Director Mr Mirko Wolf. We had no federation for the last four years but now we have one and all of them are working hard and I hope we will do well in the future,” Vikas, who competed in two APB bouts this year, said after receiving his trophy.

Mary Kom was picked for the honour for her decorated career during which she also won multiple Asian Championships gold medals besides the five world titles.

She was christened ‘Magnificent Mary’ by AIBA after her fourth world title back in 2008 and was also one of the eight brand ambassadors of the event this year.

The 33-year-old Manipuri recently decided to move back to the 48kg category after four years in 51kg. Her move came amid speculation that 48kg could be among the weight categories that would get a place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics roster. — PTI

