Manoj, Yathiraj and Parul win titles

India’s Manoj Sarkar, Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, and Parul Parmar emerged victorious at the Asian para-badminton championships, which concluded here on Sunday.

Sarkar won the men’s SL3 singles title, defeating China’s Xiaoyu Chen 21-17, 21-14 in the final. Yathiraj secured the SL4 crown, overcoming Indonesia’s Hary Susanto 21-4, 21-11.

In the women’s section, Parul claimed the SL3 title after winning all three of her round-robin matches to top the standings. — Sports Bureau