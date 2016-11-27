Other Sports

Manoj, Yathiraj and Parul win titles

more-in

India’s Manoj Sarkar, Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, and Parul Parmar emerged victorious at the Asian para-badminton championships, which concluded here on Sunday.

Sarkar won the men’s SL3 singles title, defeating China’s Xiaoyu Chen 21-17, 21-14 in the final. Yathiraj secured the SL4 crown, overcoming Indonesia’s Hary Susanto 21-4, 21-11.

In the women’s section, Parul claimed the SL3 title after winning all three of her round-robin matches to top the standings. — Sports Bureau

Post a Comment
More In Other Sports
sports event
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 27, 2016 10:20:34 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/Manoj-Yathiraj-and-Parul-win-titles/article16711037.ece

© The Hindu