Manjit upstages Jitu Rai

Pune: As the tussle became fierce between champion shooter Jitu Rai and Manjit Singh, an unknown from the Bareilly-based 20th battalion Jat Regiment, even the range officer at the jury table could not restrain himself.

He gestured towards the packed gallery to create some noise and add to the drama unfolding in the closing moments of the men’s 50m pistol final of the 60th National shooting competition at the Balewadi Sports Complex here on Wednesday.

It was the first final of the men’s section and from the single-shot 10th round, Rai — a multiple medal winner at the continental and world level — looked a class apart. Suddenly, the 29-year-old Army shooter’s accuracy dropped in the last three rounds for poor scores of 8.7, 8.5 and 8.2 to virtually gift a first senior National title to the bespectacled 25-year-old Manjit from Hissar, Haryana.

Just five years into this sport, Manjit did not celebrate at all but allowed a couple of teammates to hold him in a warm hug. After qualifying for the eight-card final with a score of 552 from 60 shots and from among 330 competitors, Manjit finished with 187.4 ahead of Rai’s 185.7.

Manjit, who gave up kabaddi and wrestling once the army centre chose him for pistol after seeing him fire at an army tournament in Mhow, said, “I won the 50m title of the junior nationals in 2011. This is my first individual gold medal at the senior level. I had won the team medal in Pune. This is the fifth time I have qualified for the senior finals.”

Manjit said that he decided to fire shots early after sighting the target. After being among the top two at the conclusion of the second round of three shots, Manjit maintained his position and upstaged Rai with telling scores in the last three shots.

“I was always focussing on my technique. I had good training for the nationals. Practising with the army shooters, most of whom are Olympians, including Jitu Rai, helped me.

“It has become a habit to practice with them. We do physical training together and I did not feel anything new in the finals. I was given a new weapon four months ago and the barrel testing was also done. The army is giving us all facilities,” he added.

Trailing behind Rai did not prompt him to fire or think differently in the last four shots. “I decided to fire the shot in the same manner, early; did not even think of changing my style,” Manjit said.

The result: Men: 50m pistol: Final: 1. Manjit Singh (Army) 187.4; 2. Jitu Rai (Army) 185.7; 3. Omkar Singh (Navy) 164.8; 4; Om Prakash (Army) 146.0; 5. Amanpreet Singh (ONGC) 124.2; 6. Deepak Sharma (Air India) 106.4; 7. P.N. Prakash (Karnataka) 85.9; 8. Monu Tomar (Air Force) 63.0.