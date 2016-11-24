Other Sports

Mahesh Mangaonkar concedes match

Scotland’s Alan Clyne was leading by two games and up by two points in the third when India’s Mahesh Mangaonkar retired, citing a back niggle in the first round match of $50,000 Cricket Club of India (CCI) International Challenge JSW ISC.

Mangaonkar himself had received a walk-over in the final qualifying round after Harinder Pal Sandhu failed to make recovery from a sore back especially after he struggled in a five- game first round qualifier against Ashish Keskar.

The first day of the main competition, after two days of qualifiers, saw two matches stretching beyond an hour and England’s No. 3 seed, Chris Simpson won a tough match against New Zealand’s Campbell Grayson.

France’s No. 7 seed, Lucas Serme faced a tough customer in Wales’s Joel Makin before advancing to the quarterfinals.

Favourite Fares Dessouky of Egypt and Switzerland’s Nicolas Muller won their first round matches comfortably.

The results (first round): Alan Clyne (Sco) bt Mahesh Mangaonkar (Ind) 11-7, 11-2, 5-3 (Alan wins as Mahesh retires hurt); Lucas Serme (Fra) bt Joel Makin (Wal) 11-8, 13-15, 11-8, 11-8; Chris Simpson (Eng) bt Campbell Grayson (NZ) 8-11, 11-9, 12-10, 11-9; Nicolas Muller (Sui) bt Jaymie Haycocks (Eng) 11-6, 11-6, 11-8; Fares Dessouky (Egy) bt Olli Tuominen (Fin) 11-9, 11-6, 11-7; Mohamed Reda (Egy) bt Vikram Malhotra (Ind) 11-8, 11-6, 4-11, 11-5.

