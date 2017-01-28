MGU regains title after 12 years

more-in

Host Mahatma Gandhi University, with an all-win record in the league phase, regained the all-India inter-university women’s softball title after a 12-year break at the Union Christian College here on Saturday.

MGU defeated Punjab University 12-10 in the league decider to finish on top of the four-team group with nine points. There was a tie for the runner-up spot between Punjab and Delhi (four points), but Punjab took the silver as it had scored more runs.

The men’s event which began today with the knockout matches, concludes on January 31.

The results:

Women’s league: Mahatma Gandhi, Kottayam bt Punjab 12-10; Delhi bt Mangalore 5-4.