Learn to fight, Gopichand tells young shuttlers

Olympics silver medallist P.V. Sindhu and National Badminton coach Pullela Gopichand interact with players at the inauguration of the 30th sub junior national badminton championship, in Vijayawada on Thursday.

VIJAYAWADA: National Chief Badminton Coach Pullela Gopichand on Thursday exhorted young badminton players, who are here to take part in the National sub junior championship (under 13 and under 15), to learn how to fight on the court (Ladna Seekho) before thinking about winning titles.

After inaugurating the event at DRRMC indoor stadium, he said he did not win any national title until he crossed the teenage. “I have a special bonding with Vijayawada for I played many tournaments during my formative years at this court”.

He said academies would come up in Andhra Pradesh soon, adding his Tanuku-arm was doing well with 30 trainees playing regularly.

Enjoy the game: Sindhu

Olympic silver medallist P.V. Sindhu, who arrived here after her Hong Kong Super Series fixture, asked the young shuttlers to first enjoy the game and not much worry about the outcome of the match. “The role played by the parents is immense. I am here because my parents supported me”.

Earlier, Irrigation Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, Sports Minister Atchannaidu, Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra, Agriculture Minister P. Pulla Rao and Member of Parliament T. G. Venkatesh interacted with the players.

Mr. Achannaidu said sports infrastructure matching the international standards will come at Amaravati and the government under Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was keen to promote sports and games in a big way in Andhra Pradesh.

The main draw of the four-day tournament, which commences on December 2 will matches held in three venues — Vijayawada Club, Siddhartha Mahila Kalasala and DRRMC indoor stadium.