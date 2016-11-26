Other Sports

Lakshya shocks top seed Shreyansh

HYDERABAD: Lakshya Sen of India shocked teammate and top seed Shreyansh Jaiswal 11-8, 11-6, 11-5 in the men’s singles semifinals of the India International Series badminton championship at the Pullela Gopi Chand Academy here on Saturday.

In the other semifinal, ninth-seeded Zii Jia Lee of Malaysia got the better of 11th-seeded teammate June Wei Cheam 11-13, 11-9, 11-3, 8-11, 11-7.

In other matches, top seed and South Asian Games gold medallist Ruthvika Shivani defeated eighth-seeded K. Sri Krishna Priya 13-11, 11-5, 11-3 in the women’s singles semifinal while third-seeded Rituparna Das downed ninth seed Shruti Mundada 9-11, 12-10, 11-6, 11-6 in another last-four encounter.

The results (Indians unless mentioned):

Semifinals: Men’s singles: Lakshya Sen bt Shreyansh Jaiswal 11-8, 11-6, 11-5; Zii Jia Lee (Mas) bt June Wei Cheam (Mas) 11-13, 11-9, 11-3, 8-11, 11-7.

Doubles: Sze Fei Goh & Nur Izzuddin (Mas) bt M.R. Arjun & Ramchandran Shlok 11-6, 8-11, 9-11, 13-11, 14-12; R. Satwiksairaj & Chirag Shetty bt Aaron Chia & Jinn Hwa Tan (Mas) 11-6, 11-8, 15-13.

Women’s singles: G. Ruthvika Shivani bt K. Sri Krishna Priya 13-11, 11-5, 11-3; Rituparna Das bt Shruti Mundada 9-11, 12-10, 11-6, 11-6.

Doubles: Joyce Choong & Jee Lynn Lim (Mas) bt Kah Mun Chin & Zhen Yap (Mas) 11-4, 8-11, 11-9, 9-11, 11-7; Yea Ching Goh & Chiew Sien Lim (Mas) bt Mahima Aggarwal & Shikha Gautam 11-6, 11-8, 11-7.

Mixed doubles: R. Satwiksairaj & K. Maneesha bt Basheer Syed & B. Sahithi 11-4, 11-8, 11-6; Hang Yee Low & Yee See Cheah (Mas) bt Vighnesh Devlekar & Kuhoo Garg 11-7, 11-8, 6-11, 12-10.

