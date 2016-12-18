Lakshmanan, Monica win elite sections

more-in

G. Lakshmanan emerged the top name in long distance running winning the third edition of Tata Steel Kolkata 25k run, where he set a new course record in the men’s elite section. Monica Athare also kept the favourite tag intact winning the women’s elite section of the run, which was flagged off by Boris Becker.

Lakshmanan, who had previously won the Indian men’s category of the Delhi half-marathon earlier in the month, clocked 1:17.16s to ensure the top spot while Srinu Bugatha (1:17.18) and A.B. Baliappa (1:17.24) took the next two places. Interestingly, all three bettered the previous course record of 1:19.39 set by Nitinder Singh Rawat in the first edition of the 25k run.

However, the woman’s record set by Sudha Singh (1:27.31s) stood unchallenged as the winner of the category, Monica Athare, could only perfect a timing of 1:34.15s for the gold. Jyoti Gawte (1:35.34) and Monika Raut 1:35.37 had the next best timings completing the podium positions.

The event carried a total prize purse of around Rs. 22 lakh with the winners in both categories taking home Rs. 2,50,000 each.

The TSK 25k also saw a big increase in participation recording more than 10,000 entries in the different categories taken together.

“I was confident of bettering the existing record as I have been doing some good timings recently. This is a new event for me but it felt nice running the unique distance. It is a good test of both endurance and speed and I am happy that I have done the job well,” said Lakshmanan, who is also the National champion in the 5,000 and 10,000m events.

Monica Athare, who is also preparing for the World Marathon, sounded happy with her show. “I am satisfied with the way I ran. This was the first time I was running a 25k but the distance gave me scope to assess my chances in the full marathon,” Monica said.

The results: Indian elite: Men: 1. G. Lakshmanan 01:17:16; 2. Srinu Bugatha 01:17.18; 3. A.B. Baliappa 01:17.24. Women: 1. Monica Athare 01:34.15, 2. Jyoti Gawte 01:35.34, 3. Monika Raut 01:35.37.