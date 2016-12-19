Other Sports

Kuheli wins 50m rifle prone

Pune: Kuheli Gangulee won the women’s 50m rifle prone at the 60th National shooting championship at the Balewadi Sports Conplex here on Monday.

It’s a non-Olympic event and hence a final was not held for the top eight contenders from a field of 132 competitors.

Representing CISF, Kuheli finished with a new national record score of 626.5 from 60 shots. Maharashtra’s Tejaswini Sawant, who held the previous national record with a score of 622.1 achieved here two years ago, also finished with a high score of 625.0. Gujarat’s Lajja Gauswami took the third position.

The results: 50m rifle prone: Women: 1. Kuheli Gangulee (CISF) 626.5 (NR); 2. Tejaswini Sawant (Mah) 625.0 (NR); 3. Lajja Gauswami (Guj) 618.3; 4. Ruchira Lawand (Rlys) 618.2; 5. Elizabeth Susan Koshy (Ker) 617.5; 6. Anjum Moudgil (Chandigarh) 617.5; 7. K.C. Hema (Guj) 616.6; 8. Amandeep Kaur (BSF) 615.5.

Team: 1. Maharashtra (Tejaswini Sawant, Deepali Deshpande, Shweta Devadi) 1848.8; 2. Railways (Ruchira Lawand,Tejaswini Muley, Jayashree Das)1840.8; BSF (Amandeep Kaur, Rubina, Sonia Dadwal) 1840.4. — Special Correspondent

Printable version | Dec 19, 2016 9:39:49 PM

