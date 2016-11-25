Kerala boys in final

more-in

Kerala notched up a comfortable 87-50 victory over Tamil Nadu in the

boys’ semifinals of the Youth National basketball championship here on

Friday.

Kerala began with a 12-0 run, and finished the first period with a 22-9 lead. Amal Reghu (30 points) and Sejin Mathew (17 points) ensured that Tamil Nadu had no way back.

In the other last-four clash, Karnataka’s fine run came to an end at the hands of Uttar Pradesh. The home team, which had upset Punjab in the quarterfinal, went down 63-77 to Uttar Pradesh.

In the girls’ semifinals, Tamil Nadu outclassed Uttar Pradesh 75-50. The trio of Avanti Vardhan (21 points), T. Dharshini (18 points) and S. Pushpa (13 points) all got going for Tamil Nadu.

In the final, Tamil Nadu will face Kerala, which survived a scare from Madhya Pradesh and won 77-72.

The results: Semifinals: Boys: Kerala 87 (Amal Reghu 30, Sejin Mathew 17) bt Tamil Nadu 50 (L. Karna 15, R. Akash 10); Uttar Pradesh 77 (Priyanshu 28, Bhagyansh Gulati 10) bt Karnataka 63 (Akshay Prasad 22, Pratyanshu Tomar 18, Prashant Tomar 10).

Girls: Tamil Nadu 75 (Avanti Vardhan 21, T. Dharshini 18, S. Pushpa 13) bt Uttar Pradesh 50 (Vaishnavi Yadav 16, Shivani Gupta 11); Kerala 77 (R. Shreekala 36, Anagha Shaji 14, Aparna Sadasivan 10) bt Madhya Pradesh 72 (Isha Chouhan 21, Divyani Gangwal 18, Divya Sam 15).