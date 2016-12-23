Karnataka takes the day’s honours

TO THE FORE: Amritha Reghunath of Kerala was unstoppable in the under-18 girls’ 2000m individual pursuit on Friday. | Photo Credit: Amrutha

A spate of records in junior and sub-junior categories enlivened the proceedings on the third day of the 69th senior, 46th junior and 32nd sub-junior National track cycling championship at the LNCPE Velodrome here on Friday.

However, the day belonged to cyclists from Karnataka who won three gold medals which enabled the State to climb to third position in points table with 20 points. Kerala continues to lead the table with 42 points followed by Manipur with 30 points.

After lying low for two days, Karnataka cyclists came to the fore by accounting for three of the six records that were set on the day which saw Raju Bati and Danamma Chinchakhandi earse nine-year-old records from the books.

Raju Bati of Karnataka broke Jagadeep Singh’s record in 3000m individual pursuit event in the boys’ under-18 category. Raju clocked 3:44.945 to improve the old mark (3:47.478) set in 2007.

Danamma Chinchakhandi (Karnataka) broke Kezia Varghese’s mark in 2000m individual pursuit in the girls’ under-16 category. Danamma clocked 2:52.866 to break Kezia’s record which stood at 2:57.310 seconds.

Venkappa Kengalagutti (Karnataka) broke Sachin Desai’s mark in 2000m individual pursuit in the boys’ under-16 category.

Amritha sets record

Asia Cup gold medallist Amritha Reghunath gave something for the host to cheer by setting a new mark in the 2000m individual pursuit in the girls’ under-18 category. Amritha clocked 2:46.935s to better T. Bidyaluxmi’s old mark (2:52.074) set in 2013.

Priyanka Jadhav (Maharashtra) in 2000m individual pursuit in the girls’ under-14 and Mann Singh Chandi (Rajasthan) in the 2000m individual pursuit in the boys’ under-14 section were the day’s other record-breakers.

Even after three days of competition, the National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) has not made an appearance at the venue. Sudheesh Kumar, the Kerala Cycling Association secretary, said the agency was informed beforehand about the meet and he was yet to hear from it about its arrival.

The results:

Men: 4000m individual pursuit: 1. Manjeet Singh (SSCB) (4:56.725), 2. Manohar Lal (RSPB), 3. P.R. Bisnoi (SSCB).

Boys: Under-18: 3000m individual pursuit: 1. Raju Bati (Karnataka) (3:44.945 — NMR; OR — 3:47.478, Jagdeep Singh, Punjab, 2007), 2. Sachin Desai (Maharashtra), 3. Dev Kishan Saran (Rajasthan).

Under-16: 2000m individual pursuit: 1. Venkappa Kengalagutti (Karnataka) (2:28.725 — NMR; OR — 2:31.207, Sachin Desai, Maharashtra, 2015), 2. Niman Kapil (Punjab), 3. Mann Singh Chandi (Rajasthan).

Under-14: 1. Mann Singh Chandi (Rajasthan) (2:34.204 — NMR; OR — 2:36.225, Mann Singh Chandi, Rajasathan, 2015), 2. Elangbam Lanchenba (Manipur), 3. Ronaldo Laitonjam (Manipur).

Girls: under-18: 2000m individual pursuit: 1. Amrita Reghunath (Kerala) (2:46.935 — NMR; OR — 2:52.074, T. Bidyaluxmi, Manipur, 2013), 2. Pardeep Kaur (Punjab), 3. Megha Gugad (Karnataka).

Under-16: 2000m individual pursuit: 1. Danamma Chinchakhandi (Karnataka) (2:52.866 — NMR; OR — 2:57.310, Kezia Varghese, Kerala, 2007), 2. N. Anitha (MP), 3. Bristi Kong Kona Gogoi (Assam).

Under-14: 2000m individual pursuit: 1. Priyanka Jadhav (Maharashtra) (3:01.901 — NMR; OR — 3:11.360, Danamma Chinchakhandi, Karnataka, 2015), 2. M. Anagha (Kerala), 3. Chayanika Gogoi (Assam).