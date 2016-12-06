Kabaddi academy soon: SAAP chief

more-in

Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh Vice-chairman and Managing Director Bangara Raju on Monday said more academies will be spruced up in the State as part of the new sports policy and soon a kabaddi academy will be set up.

Speaking on the occasion of inauguration of coaching camp for junior boys team and felicitation to AP women’s team which finished third in Nationals Junior championship, he said government was giving priority to sports and games.

He sought support from State and district sports associations for the successful functioning of the academies.

Minister for Water Resources Department Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao, SAAP chairman P.R. Mohan, Vijayawada Central MLA Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao, Indian Kabaddi coach E. Prasada Rao, Andhra Pradesh Kabaddi Association state secretary Veera Lankaiah, district president Ch. Venkateswara Rao, secretary Y. Srikanth and TDP youth leader Devineni Avinash took part in the programme.