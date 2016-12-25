Jwala determined to prove her worth again

more-in

At 33, G. Jwala is the elder stateswoman of Indian badminton.

For someone who has achieved what no Indian woman shuttler did in doubles, including a World Championship bronze (partnering Ashwini Ponnappa), this champion is in no mood to give up despite a four-month break from the circuit after the Rio Olympics.

Jwala, who was once ranked World No. 6 and 10 in doubles, repeats that the event has never been the priority in Indian badminton.

“I don’t see any change. It continues to be singles-oriented. I don’t blame anyone except the people who govern the sport for their pathetic attitude towards doubles. Look at Japan, Korea and China which have four to five teams on stand-by. Here, we are struggling now in doubles. Unfortunately, when it comes to team event only, we give importance to doubles,” explained Jwala in an interview to The Hindu.

“It is sad that people forget that V. Diju and me (mixed doubles) were the first Indians to enter the final of a Super Series and it was Ashwini and I who who won the Commonwealth Games gold and the World championship bronze (the first by any Indian after the legendary Prakash Padukone). And, this is why no one questions me my opinion in this regard. I don’t care to reply to those who don’t deserve one except my coach and parents,” says a furious Jwala.

The flamboyant shuttler from Hyderabad quickly recovers her poise to remind that she warded off some of the toughest challenges, including some trying to stop her from playing the sport. “I pity them they couldn’t do that, for I am a fighter and will remain the same for a right cause,” she says.

“Yes, this year has not been great or the way I would have loved to be but at the same time I am not disappointed. I am glad that I am still competing in the circuit,” says the 14-times National doubles champion (in both women’s and mixed doubles).

“It is a funny feeling to be the senior-most player in Indian badminton now. I remember the days when I was the junior-most. But, I am enjoying this role too and more importantly can still contribute to Indian badminton,” she says on her comeback trail which begins with the Premier Badminton League for her Delhi Acers team.

On the Delhi team, Jwala reminds that it may not be the strongest on paper “but has some very interesting players like the Russians who can pull off major surprises. We will give off our best and will be a force to reckon with given the kind of experience and youth we have.”

Speaking on the PBL concept, the seasoned campaigner felt she was actually expecting more teams in the forthcoming edition. “That would have meant more matches and opportunities for the players. But again, it is for the bosses to tell the reason for continuing with the same number of teams,” she remarked.

“Yes, the PBL schedule is going to be very hectic, demanding and tiring too. There is little gap for any player to recoup after gruelling encounters out there on the court. It is really going to test every aspect of a player,” observed Jwala.

On what could be the biggest challenge for her, after parting ways with Ashwini, Jwala said that it was a well thought-out decision and doesn’t look at partnering with a new player as a challenge. “Let us see how things shape up,” she added.

“Right now, the focus is on mixed doubles (with Manu Attri). We have not trained together since he is playing in the circuit. But being good friends over the years I am sure we will form a formidable combination,” signs off Jwala before going for another practice session.