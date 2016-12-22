Other Sports

Junior squash championship from December 24

more-in

: The HCL junior squash championship, offering a total prize purse of Rs.500,000 will be organised at the Shiv Nadar University in Greater Noida from December 24 to 28.

The tournament, under the aegis of the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) will feature boys and girls in the under-19, 17, 15, 13 and 11 age groups and carry national ranking points.

The Chief Strategy Officer of HCL, Sundar Mahalingam, stated that promoting sports was an integral part of his company’s philosophy and was pleased to be associated with squash for the first time.

Post a Comment
More In Other Sports
squash
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 22, 2016 11:22:06 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/Junior-squash-championship-from-December-24/article16925742.ece

© The Hindu