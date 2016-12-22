Junior squash championship from December 24

more-in

: The HCL junior squash championship, offering a total prize purse of Rs.500,000 will be organised at the Shiv Nadar University in Greater Noida from December 24 to 28.

The tournament, under the aegis of the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) will feature boys and girls in the under-19, 17, 15, 13 and 11 age groups and carry national ranking points.

The Chief Strategy Officer of HCL, Sundar Mahalingam, stated that promoting sports was an integral part of his company’s philosophy and was pleased to be associated with squash for the first time.