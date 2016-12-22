Junhasavasdikul takes a one-shot lead

WINNING HEARTS: Amardip Sinh Malik defied a broken finger, and even pulled off a hole-in-one on the second.

more-in

Two-time Asian Tour winner Pariya Junhasavasdikul thoroughly enjoyed his maiden appearance at a Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) event, carding a six-under 66 to top the leader board after the first round of the McLeod Russel Tour Championship at the Royal Calcutta Golf Course here on Thursday.

The Thai said he had thought of “testing the Indian waters” after being impressed with the performance of the Indian golfers at international events.

The 32-year-old hit five birdies, an eagle and a bogey to ensure a fine start.

Khalin Joshi, who is in contention for the PGTI Order of Merit top spot, was one stroke behind the leader. Amardip Sinh Malik and Ranjit Singh were tied for the third place at 68. Junhasavasdikul managed to keep the ball on the fairways on a course having a lot of big trees and deep gorges. He had a clean front-nine studded with birdies on the first and the ninth holes, followed by a roller-coast back-nine.

Junhasavasdikul, who had birdies on 11th, 16th and 18th, missed a 12-foot putt on the 13th to drop a shot.

He made amends for it on the 15th where an accurate approach shot set up an eagle.

Joshi played a blemish-free round, a 10-foot putt on the 13th among his five birdies, and was rewarded for beating the wind and keeping the ball in play.

He rode a bit luck too; he teed into the rough on the ninth, but the ball still landed well enough for him to go on and get the birdie.

Ranjit, who pulled off a 25-foot putt for an eagle, and Amardip, who played with a broken finger, did well enough to keep things close after the first round.

Amardip, in fact, had a hole-in-one on the par-three second hole, defying a painful little-finger on the right hand and lack of practice.

The scores: 66: Pariya Junhasavasdikul, 67: Khalin Joshi, 68: Ranjit Singh, Amardip Sinh Malik, 69: Honey Baisoya, Jeev Milkha Singh, 70: Sanjeev Kumar, Mohd. Zamal Hossain Mollah, Mukesh Kumar, Rashid Khan, Shubhankar Sharma, Shamim Khan, S.S.P. Chawrasia, Jyoti Randhawa, 71: Sujjan Singh, C. Muniyappa, Vikrant Chopra, M. Dharma, Shiv Kapur, Gaganjeet Bhullar.