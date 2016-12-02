Janewattananond takes lead

Thailand’s Jazz Janewattananond moved to the top of the leader-board having completed 14 holes of the second round

The weather relented and the tee-times stood revised, but confusion prevailed among the players for much of the second day of the $400,000 Panasonic Open after it was cut down to a 54-hole competition.

The cascading effect of a seven-hour delay after four hours were lost to fog on Thursday forced the tournament committee to cancel one round. That means once the cut is applied after the completion of the second round on Saturday, the top 65 players, plus those tied for the 65th spot, will play the money-round on Sunday.

As things stand, only six players have completed their second round. Overnight leaders Jyoti Randhawa and Mukesh Kumar were among those who could not get on the course. In contrast, Khalin Joshi, who jumped to temporary lead with seven-under after an eagle on the opening hole of the second round, ended up playing 26 holes!

Tournament director Fritz Katzengruber said: “The tournament has been affected due to persistent fog throughout the week. As a result, we have decided to reduce the tournament to 54 holes.”

Amidst all this, Jazz Janewattananond moved to the top of the leader-board with a tally of seven-under after 32 holes, having completed 14 holes of the second round.

He shot a three-under 69 in the opening round, and has four holes to play in the second.

Shubhankar Sharma and Sri Lankan Mithun Perera, who completed 12 holes of their second round, share second spot with Randhawa and Mukesh at five-under.

When the first round was completed this afternoon, Khalin, Shamim Khan and Rashid Khan had joined Randhawa and Mukesh in the lead.

Since 60 professionals who completed their opening round on Friday had to rush back to the course for their second round, things got murkier.

The scores (Indians unless stated): Jazz Janewattananond (Tha) 7-under after 32 holes, Shubhankar Sharma, Mithun Perera (Sri) 5-under after 30 holes; Jyoti Randhawa, Mukesh Kumar 5-under after 18; Rashid Khan, Shamim Khan 4-under after 32; Khalin Joshi 4-under after 31; Arjun Atwal 4-under after 30.