Injury cannot stop Thapa

World championship medallist Shiva Thapa defeated Ashok Sura of All India Police and secured a place in the 60kg semifinals despite suffering an injury, here on Sunday.

It’s not sure whether Thapa will be fit to take the ring for his semifinal against Vijay Kumar of Punjab.

Dominating the fight, Thapa delivered a massive right to floor Ashok and then landed a few more in the opening round.

Ashok attacked in the next round but Thapa replied well, mixing his combinations and uppercut, to fell the policeman again.

Thapa suffered a cut on his forehead and was bleeding profusely towards the end of the second round and expressed his unhappiness before being attended by the ringside doctor.

As the referee allowed the bout to continue, Ashok targetted Thapa’s face. But, he managed to stay out of reach to assure himself of at least a bronze.

Thapa, who won the contest on unanimous decision, was rushed to hospital after being given first aid.

According to his team members, the injury was the result of a “head-butt.”

On a day that witnessed dramatic scenes, two losing boxers expressed their displeasure inside the ring.

Railways' Vikas Malik beat Durga Rao 4-1 in a keenly-fought 60kg bout.

The jury took several minutes to announce the decision, which left the Andhra boxer utterly disappointed. Showing sportsman spirit, Vikas picked up Durga with a smile and carried him to his corner. Later, Durga said, “I think the result was not fair. There is no provision to lodge a protest.”

In a 64kg bout, Ashish of Haryana was the aggrieved boxer after losing 3-2 to Railways’ Rohit.

He stayed put in the ring before being chaired by his teammates.

According to Boxing Federation of India officials, since the scores were tied in both bouts the judges were asked to nominate a boxer following which the winners were decided.

The results (quarterfinals):

49kg: Akshay (Mah) bt Vipin Kumar (Chd) RSC; Shyam Kumar (RSPB) bt Neeraj (Del) 5-0; Amit (Har) bt V. Jyoti Swaroop (AP) 5-0; Bahadur Rana (SSCB) bt Lalbikkiama (Miz) RSC. 52kg: Devendro Singh (Man) bt Niraj (Har) 3-2; Ananta Chopre (Mah) bt Akash Singh (Cht) 4-1; Laldinmawia (Miz) bt Rahul (HP) 4-1; Deepak Singh (Chd) bt Kavinder Singh w/o.

56kg: Mohd. Hussamuddin (SSCB) bt Buntee Singh (Del) 5-0; Sheran Sandhu (Utk) bt Shashi Kant (Mah) 3-2; Gidi Venkata (AP) bt Hitesh (Chd) RSC; Akshay (Har) bt Ram Singh (UP) 5-0.

60kg: Shiva Thapa (Asm) bt Ashok Sura (AIP) 5-0; Vijay Kumar (Pun) bt Sunil Kumar (Bih) 4-1; Vikas Malik (RSPB) bt Durga Rao (AP) 4-1; Ankush (Har) bt Suraj Singh (Cht) 5-0.

64kg: Sandeep (AIP) bt Prasadulla (AP) 5-0; Rohit (RSPB) bt Ashish (Har) 3-2; Roshan Singh (Man) bt Yogesh (Del) 5-0; Thomans Meitei (SSCB) bt Kalicharan (Mah) 5-0.

69kg: Ankush Hudda (Chd) bt Andy Chauha (Miz) 5-0; Manoj Kumar (RSPB) bt Ashish (J&K) 4-1; Prayag Chavhan (Del) bt Manish (MP) 4-1; Duryodhan Singh (SSCB) bt Johnson Singh (Man) 5-0.

75kg: Venhlimpuia (Miz) bt Aditya Mann (Har) 4-1; Sumit Kumar (Utk) bt Prabagaran (Pud) RSC; Jaideep (SSCB) bt Nilkamal Singh (Del) 4-1.

81kg: Manish Panwar (RSPB) bt Vivek (Kar) RSC; Devanshu Jaiswal (SSCB) bt Jay Saxena (Utk) 5-0; Geetanand (HP) bt Brijesh Yadav (Raj) 4-1; Rahul (MP) bt Zarzoliana (Miz) 3-2.

91kg: Virender Kumar (HP) bt K.P. Singh (Pun) 4-1; Dinesh Kumar (AIP) bt Abhishek (Del) KO; Gaurav (MP) bt Jasveer Singh (RSPB) RSC; Sanjeet (SSCB) bt Deepak (Asm) RSC.

+91kg: Satish Kumar (SSCB) bt Ajit Negi (Utk) 5-0; Akash (Del) bt Vekuzo (Nag) 5-0; Parveen Kumar (Har) bt Nitish (Chd) 5-0; Amritpreet Singh (RSPB) bt Samrat Ingle (Mah) 5-0.