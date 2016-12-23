Injured Shiva Keshavan wins gold despite accident

more-in

: Despite a serious accident that left him with a broken sled, a tendon damage on his left foot and missed training, Shiva Keshavan managed to outpace the competition and win gold at the Asian Luge Championship in Nagano, Japan, on Friday, according to information received here.

Dominating the event, Keshavan finished the two-heat race in a time of 1 minute, 39.962 seconds with a top speed of 130.4 km/h. Local favourite Tanaka Shohei came second with a combined time of 1:44.874 seconds and top speed of 124.6 kmph while Chine Taipei’s Lien Te-An clocked 1:45.120 with a 126.3 km/h top speed to finish third.

India’s only five-time Winter Olympian had clocked the best time in training earlier this week before crashing at the Spiral Olympic Track. Earlier this year he had been forced to withdraw from the 2016 World Championships due to lack of funds.

“I was determined to not let anything deter me from the gold medal this time, so I decided to risk everything in the race. I want to express my deepest gratitude to all my supporters and sponsors without whom I would not have been able to get back on track,” Keshavan said.

He would next participate in the 2017 World Championship in Austria and also take part in the World Cup circuit in the lead up to the qualification process for the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Korea.