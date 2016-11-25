Indians to leave for Paris today

more-in

: The Indian team, comprising Joshna Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal, Akanksha Salunkhe and Sunayna Kuruvilla, will be leaving on Saturday for Paris to take part in the World women’s team squash championship to be held in the French capital from November 27 to December 3.

Unlike in the past, the team had a rigorous camp stretching to over three weeks at the Indian Squash Academy here under the watchful eyes of both National coach Cyrus Poncha and Egyptian coach Ashraf El Karargui. On the last occasion in 2014 in Canada, India, which was unseeded, went on to finish 14th.

India is seeded ninth this time but grouped along with title aspirant and top seed Egypt, higher seeded New Zealand (eight) and Mexico (13). India has a tough task ahead in aiming to finish second in the Group, which is the minimum requirement for qualifying to the last eight.

Considering only Joshna and Dipika have the experience at this level, the onus will be on them to win matches and not let a decider tie go to inexperienced Akanksha or Sunayna.